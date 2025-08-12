"In fact, entire city is under Russian fire control," - report by Ukrainian Witness from frontline city of Kostiantynivka. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Ukrainian Witness correspondent Victoria Pinchuk has visited Kostiantynivka, a frontline city in Donetsk region that is under threat of being surrounded by Russian troops.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Witness.

The city, which was home to more than 78,000 people at the beginning of 2022, now has only a few residents left.

"In fact, the entire city is under the fire control" of Russian troops, who systematically destroy it with FPV drones and KABs," says Ihor "White Jack", commander of the 5th assault hundred of the 49th SAB "Carpathian Sich".

While filming the report, the crew came under attack from a drone and hid in a destroyed railway station.

"Kostiantynivka is actually the gateway to Kramatorsk," says the military commander, answering the question about Russia's likely targets. He believes that the Russians do not plan to stop at Donetsk region.

"Life in the city is virtually paralysed. Critical infrastructure has been destroyed, including a boarding school where people could collect water. Movement around Kostiantynivka is possible only from 11am to 3pm. A local resident, Serhii, whom the crew met in the city, says that all the young people have left, and only the elderly remain. Some people are not evacuating because they are afraid of looting," the report says.

The full report is available on the Ukrainian Witness YouTube channel.