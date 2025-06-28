Explosion was heard in Dnipro: the air defense shot down latest "Grom-1" rocket bomb (updated)

On the afternoon of June 28, 2025, an explosion occurred in Dnipro.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The Air Force reported that enemy tactical aircraft launched guided bombs on a course to the Dnipro region.

Read more: Ruscists strike city of Samar in Dnipropetrovsk region: 5 dead, 25 wounded (updated)

Social media claimed that the UAV had reached the suburbs of Dnipro. However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said that air defense had shot down a new Grom-1 missile in the Dnipro suburbs.