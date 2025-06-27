Ruscists strike city of Samar in Dnipropetrovsk region: 5 dead, 23 wounded (updated)

Explosions rang out in Dnipro during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat and a high-speed target moving towards the city.

According to Suspilne, explosions were heard in the city.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak stated that explosions were heard in the city of Samar.

Subsequent explosions were heard in Dnipro. The Russian Federation launched a missile towards the city of Samar.

Later, the head of the region reported that there were casualties and injuries as a result of the Russian missile strike. A fire broke out.

Three people are known to have died and 14 were injured.

The death toll in the city of Samar has risen to four.

17 people were injured. Most of the wounded have been hospitalised. Two men and one woman are in critical condition. The rest are in moderate condition.

As of 14:10, it is known that a 46-year-old man wounded during the rocket attack died in hospital.

There are currently 23 victims, four of whom are in serious condition.

Read more: Russian strike on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises to 21