Russian strike on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises to 21

After the Russian Federation's missile attack on Dnipro on 24 June 2025, the number of victims increased.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

"It took the lives of 21 people. Our condolences to their families and loved ones," he said.

As a reminder, on 24 June 2025, Russian troops struck Dnipro and Samar. It was reported that more than 150 people were injured in the Russian strike on Dnipro and are currently in hospitals.

On Wednesday, 25 June, a day of mourning was declared in Dnipro for those who died as a result of the Russian attack. In the settlement of Samar, the aggressor killed two people.

Read more: Russia launched massive attack on Kyiv region with missiles and UAVs: man was wounded