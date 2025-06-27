Russia launched massive attack on Kyiv region with missiles and UAVs: man was wounded

Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region at night with missiles and drones. Air defence forces were engaged, and targets were shot down.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, a man born in 1963 was wounded as a result of an enemy attack in the Fastiv district. All necessary medical care was provided on the spot. He refused to be hospitalised," the statement said.

In general, the consequences of the Russian attack are recorded in three districts of the region.

One private house was damaged in the Boryspil and Fastiv districts.



In the Bila Tserkva district, a tyre fitting facility and five cars were damaged.

No critical infrastructure was hit. Operational services continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the hostile attack.

