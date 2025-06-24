Child finds VOG-25P grenade during walk in Kyiv region – SES. PHOTO
In the village of Ozera, Bucha district, Kyiv region, a child found a grenade while walking on a private plot of land.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the SES of Ukraine.
Sappers arrived at the scene and identified the find as a VOG-25P fragmentation grenade.
The munition was safely removed and transported to a demolition site for disposal.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password