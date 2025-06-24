Child finds VOG-25P grenade during walk in Kyiv region – SES. PHOTO

In the village of Ozera, Bucha district, Kyiv region, a child found a grenade while walking on a private plot of land.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the SES of Ukraine.

Sappers arrived at the scene and identified the find as a VOG-25P fragmentation grenade.





The munition was safely removed and transported to a demolition site for disposal.

See more: Search and rescue operations complete after Russian strike on lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: 3 killed, 14 injured. PHOTO