ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11264 visitors online
News Photo
2 860 6

Child finds VOG-25P grenade during walk in Kyiv region – SES. PHOTO

In the village of Ozera, Bucha district, Kyiv region, a child found a grenade while walking on a private plot of land.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the SES of Ukraine.

Sappers arrived at the scene and identified the find as a VOG-25P fragmentation grenade.

Sappers defused a VOG25 grenade
Sappers defused a VOG25 grenade

The munition was safely removed and transported to a demolition site for disposal.

See more: Search and rescue operations complete after Russian strike on lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: 3 killed, 14 injured. PHOTO

Author: 

grenade (92) children (973) Kyyivska region (679) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (828) Buchanskyy district (38) Ozera (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 