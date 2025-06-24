Search and rescue operations complete after Russian strike on lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: 3 killed, 14 injured. PHOTO

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, at the site of a Russian strike on an educational facility.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to the statement, the attack killed three people and injured 14.

A total of 11 fire and rescue vehicles and 48 emergency workers were involved in the response, along with two firefighting units and four personnel from the local fire departments of Shabo and Marazliivka. Canine units from the National Police, the Red Cross, and the 3rd Special Rapid Response Center were also deployed, with four vehicles and 26 rescuers, including four dog handlers, as well as a special-purpose emergency response vehicle.