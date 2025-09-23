Russian KABs are flying to Zaporizhzhia again because enemy has modernised its weapons, - RMA. VIDEO

Russian troops are once again able to strike Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.

This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

Watch more: Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs for second night in row: one person killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Thus, the head of the region explained why Russian UAVs are flying to Zaporizhzhia again.

"There are two main reasons. The first is that the enemy has modernised its means. The second is that on the night of Sunday to Monday, the enemy carried out a massive shelling, which had not happened before. They launched 15 multiple rocket launchers within 20 minutes at once. This is a lot. Six were shot down, nine flew over," he said.

According to Fedorov, they already know how to deal with this.

"In the morning, I had a conversation with the Air Force commander and the prime minister. I will be able to report in a few days," he concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians sent at least 5 bombs to Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 22 September.