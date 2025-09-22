Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs: they targeted civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities, killing two people (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Russians directed at least 5 aerial bombs at Zaporizhzhia in the morning of 22 September. The Russian attack caused fires.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.

"The enemy hit a civilian infrastructure facility. Cars were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy struck five times at Zaporizhzhia. They attacked civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities.

A woman was killed. These are the preliminary tragic consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Information about the wounded is being established," the statement said.

Later, Fedorov reported two fatalities.

Two people were also injured as a result of the attack.

"One of the injured is in serious condition. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance," Fedorov said.

As a result of the night attack, 15 multi-story buildings and 10 private houses, as well as non-residential premises, were damaged.

"Specialists from the district administrations are already inspecting the area to record all the damage. Utility services have already begun to cover broken windows in residential buildings with OSB boards," Fedorov said.

