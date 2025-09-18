Russians are trying to break through to Zaporizhzhia through Kamianske and Plavni - Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops are trying to capture the settlements of Kamianske and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region in order to develop an offensive on Prydniprovske and reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy has been trying to knock Ukrainian troops out of these positions throughout the summer.

"Yesterday, for example, his tactics in general, he is razing to the ground, in general, completely dismantling all the positions that are there, and in general, he actually destroyed the entire settlement of Kamianske," Voloshyn noted.

He emphasized that the retention of Kamianske and Plavni is of strategic importance, because from these directions the enemy could develop an offensive on Stepnohirsk and Prydniprovske, which would open the way for him to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

The spokesman emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders are reliably holding the defense and repelling all enemy attacks.

