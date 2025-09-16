Enemy tries to push our troop forces from Kamianske and Plavni – Defence Forces

Russian forces are trying to push Ukrainian troops back from the outskirts of Kamianske and Plavni on the Orikhiv axis.

The spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said this, Censor.NET reported citing Ukrinform

"Here (on the Orikhiv axis - ed.), the enemy is traditionally active near the settlements of Kamianske and Plavni. It is trying to push Ukraine’s Defence Forces off the outskirts of Kamianske and to expel them from Plavni, and will also try to advance toward Stepnohirsk," the spokesman said.

He added that all those Russian attempts have so far been unsuccessful, so the enemy continues to carry out heavy strikes on Ukrainian positions..

"He (enemy - ed.) tries to destroy positions completely so we cannot hold the line, then move into the ruined positions but the Defence Forces have learned this tactic well, when the enemy launches massed strikes we do not necessarily hold in place; we fall back to a flank or several dozen metres in depth, kill the enemy and then return to our positions," he said.

According to him, the same scenario has been playing out around Kamianske for about two and a half months, so the enemy has gained no significant successes there, aside from having effectively destroyed most of the settlement.

He said similar actions are under way in Plavni. Both settlements lie on the left bank of the former Kakhovka reservoir; Kamianske sits on the Simferopol–Kharkiv road, which makes it strategically important and explains the enemy’s active assault efforts in the area.