Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs for second night in row: one person killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked infrastructure and residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia with FABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"Private buildings and industrial infrastructure facilities were hit.

A man was killed - his body was recovered from under the rubble by rescuers," the report said.

The attack caused fires in private buildings and industrial infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov /RMA

