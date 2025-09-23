ENG
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, residential buildings on fire, people may be trapped under rubble - RMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 23 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"A fire in private buildings is the result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The alert is ongoing - stay in safe places," he called.

Later, Fedorov clarified that the enemy had hit Zaporizhzhia with FABs at least 6 times.

Fires broke out in private buildings and on the territory of industrial infrastructure facilities.

Consequences of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia

Update

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that on the night of 23 September, the Russian army launched massive strikes with guided aerial bombs on the regional centre.

The strikes hit a private residential area, destroying a residential building and damaging neighbouring buildings with the blast wave. In addition, a fire broke out at the scene.

"Emergency services are extinguishing the fire and conducting a search and rescue operation. According to preliminary information, there may be a person under the rubble of the destroyed building. The number of victims is being clarified," the report said.

See more: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on night of 22 September: three dead, number of victims rises to four. PHOTO

