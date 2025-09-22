Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on night of 22 September: three dead, number of victims rises to four. PHOTO

The number of people injured in the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia on the night of Monday, 22 September, has increased to four. A teenager is among the injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Zaporizhzhia, Censor.NET reports.

"On the night of 22 September, the enemy launched air strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Three people were killed in the attack. A residential building was destroyed at one of the addresses and neighbouring buildings were damaged. In addition, rescuers extinguished a fire in a two-storey building and five cars over an area of 100 square metres," the statement said.

Restoration work is currently underway.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians sent at least 5 bombs to Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 22 September.