Shell flew into room: 16-year-old boy survived during massive Russian strikes on Kherson. VIDEO

A 16-year-old teenager was injured during a Russian attack on Kherson. A Russian shell hit the boy's room.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

The director of the children's regional hospital, Inna Kholodniak, said that the teenager suffered a mine-blast injury, concussion and superficial wounds to the head and torso.

What is the child's condition?

The boy's condition is moderate. He is receiving the necessary treatment.

What did the boy say?

"Today, a cluster shell hit my entrance, or rather, my room. I was folding a sofa. The first one hit my room. It hit my right side, my leg hurts, my arm hurts, my ear is ringing," he said.

What is known about the shelling of Kherson?

On the night of 24 October, Russian occupiers attacked Kherson with drones, and in the morning - with artillery. Three people were killed and 14 wounded.

