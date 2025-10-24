Enemy attacked Kharkiv with five KABs: eight people injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 24 October, Russian invaders attacked the Industrialnyi District of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out with two KABs.

Prior to this, the Air Force reported the launch of KABs by enemy tactical aviation in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to Suspilne correspondents, explosions are again being heard in the city.

The strike on the Industrialnyi District was confirmed by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov. He urged residents to stay in safe places. The enemy attack is ongoing.

According to Terekhov, the enemy targeted a civilian enterprise. Several cars were damaged and a fire broke out. Another strike hit a car depot, damaging more than 20 vehicles.

"Three people were injured, one person was hospitalised. Firefighting operations are ongoing," Terekhov said.

Updated

Later, Terekhov reported that, according to information from the Situation Centre, Kharkiv had been attacked by five KABs.

"At one of the impact sites, the shock wave also damaged two high-rise buildings, smashing windows.

Six people have been injured so far," the report said.

As of 1:00 p.m., eight people are known to have been injured as a result of this attack: men aged 34, 36, 54 and 61 were injured, and women aged 40, 67, 69 and 73 suffered acute stress reactions.

Three people have been hospitalised, including one man in serious condition. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

Buildings belonging to a civilian enterprise, garages and vehicles have been damaged. At one of the "impact" sites, a fire has broken out, covering an area of approximately 100 square metres.

Day in the Kharkiv region: 1 dead, 9 wounded, cars and houses destroyed.










