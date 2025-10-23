Day in the Kharkiv region: 1 dead, 9 wounded, cars and houses destroyed. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and six settlements of the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire .

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of enemy attacks

The shelling resulted in casualties: a 40-year-old man was killed in Kharkiv, men aged 29, 41, 45 and women aged 27, 34, 43, 51, 57, 58 were injured.

A 66-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosion of an unidentified device in a field on the territory of the Vilkhivska district.

The commander of the 43rd State Fire and Rescue Unit of the 4th State Fire and Rescue Detachment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast was killed in the village of Zelenyi Hai in the Velykoburlutska community as a result of repeated shelling. Five more of his colleagues were injured.

What did the occupiers use?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 KABs;

7 Geran-2 UAVs;

3 Molniya UAVs;

1 Lancet UAV.

Consequences of enemy attacks

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, a kindergarten, 11 cars, an apartment building, 3 buildings, road equipment were damaged;

an apartment building and a private house were damaged in Izium district (Barvinkove);

2 administrative buildings, a car (Velykyi Burluk village), a combine harvester (Zelenyi Hai village) were damaged in Kupyansk district;

in the Kharkiv district the power lines were damaged (Vasylivske village);

in the Chuhuiiv district a private house was damaged (Bilyi Kolodyazh village).

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 153 people per day. There are 46 people left. A total of 8832 people have been registered at the centre since its opening.

