Russian strike on Kharkiv kindergarten: number of injured rises to 10, including 5-year-old girl
The number of people injured in the Russian drone strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv has risen to 10, including a five-year-old girl.
This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.
"The number of those injured in the strike on the kindergarten has increased to ten, including a five-year-old girl," the statement said.
Russian strike on Kharkiv kindergarten
As a reminder, on Wednesday, October 22, Russia carried out a drone strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv. One person was killed and several others were injured.
At the time of the attack, 48 children were sheltering in the basement; all of them were safely evacuated.
