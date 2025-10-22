Consequences of Russian attack on kindergarten in Kharkiv: one person killed, seven injured. Children have an acute reaction to stress. PHOTOS

After a massive combined attack, Russia attacked a kindergarten in Kharkiv with a drone.

This was announced on the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, unfortunately, one person was killed. As of now, seven people have been injured and are receiving medical care.

"All children have been evacuated and are in shelters. According to preliminary information, many of them have an acute stress reaction.

There is and cannot be any justification for a drone strike on a kindergarten. It is obvious that Russia is getting brazen. These strikes are Russia's spit in the face of anyone who insists on a peaceful solution. Bandits and terrorists can be put in their place only by force," the head of state emphasised.

Read it on Censor.NET: The enemy shelled Kharkiv and three settlements of Kharkiv region: 9 injured, houses damaged. Photo report

Consequences of the enemy strike



















What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that "Shaheds" hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv. A person was killed. The information about the wounded children was not confirmed.

Combined attack on 22 October 2025

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia attacked Ukraine with attack drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

Read more in our Telegram channel