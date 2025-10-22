"Shaheds" hit kindergarten in Kharkiv. One person died. Reports of injured children have not been confirmed (updated)

Russian troops launched drone strikes on Kharkiv. Several strikes were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city, including on a building that housed a kindergarten.

This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel.

According to information as of 12.10 p.m., the number of victims has risen to seven. Among them is one deceased man.

Fortunately, there has been no confirmation of reports of children being injured," Terekhov noted.

What preceded it?

"A strike has been recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate a "shahed". There is a fire at the site of the strike. Information is being clarified," the message says.

Terekhov later reported new explosions.

"Another strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district. Third explosion! Kharkiv is under a massive attack by enemy drones—there are still enemy combat drones in the sky above the city. Be careful," he added.

Russia's attack on the kindergarten

According to Terekhov, a private kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district was hit.

"There are injured children. There is a fire at the site of the strike," he noted.

"As of now, all children have been evacuated from the kindergarten. The fire is still burning," Terekhov clarified.

In a comment to the media, Terekhov said that three hits had struck the kindergarten building.

"Fortunately, the children were evacuated to the simplest shelter, which is located in the basement of this kindergarten," the mayor noted.

In turn, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that four people are currently known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack.

"At least two of them are in serious condition. Medical personnel are working at the scene. The information is being updated," he said.

Syniehubov did not specify whether there were any children among the injured.

Later, Terekhov clarified that one person had died as a result of the strike on the kindergarten. Another five were wounded.

According to the RMA, a 40-year-old man was killed in the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

"At this time, we know of a total of five victims. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance," Syniehubov explained. Syniehubov again did not mention whether there were any children among the wounded.