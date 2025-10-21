FSB agent who corrected KAB strikes on Kharkiv’s defense lines was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Based on the SSU's evidence, another member of the FSB agent network, which the SSU neutralized in September 2024, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

At that time, Ukrainian intelligence officers detained three Russian agents who had been correcting air attacks in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv. In the spring and summer of this year, two of the detainees have already been sentenced to prison, Censor.NET reports.

The last member of the enemy cell has now been sentenced to prison. It was a 43-year-old Kharkiv resident recruited by the FSB. According to the instructions of the Russian secret service, this person spied on the construction of defense lines near the frontline city.

To do this, he got a job with one of the construction crews that was engaged in fortifications in the region. Under the guise of a construction worker, the agent had access to the relevant coordinates and sent them to the FSB supervisor.

Later, the enemy used the intelligence information to prepare attacks on the defenses with guided aerial bombs. During an air attack, the attacker had to receive a signal from the handler to get out of the potential target area.

It was also established that the agent was establishing contacts with local residents to covertly ask them for information about the locations of UAV training centers.

SSU officers detained the offender red-handed when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a defense facility.

Based on the materials collected by the SSU investigators, the court found the agent guilty of high treason.