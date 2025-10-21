Enemy struck Kharkiv and three settlements in Kharkiv region: nine people injured and houses damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 20 October 2025, the city of Kharkiv and 3 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his telegram channel.

Victims of Russian attacks

According to the RMA, 9 people were injured in the shelling.

In Kharkiv, a 63-year-old and a 48-year-old man and women aged 45, 47, 50, 61, 67, 76 suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Podoly, Kuryliv community, a 65-year-old man was injured.

Strikes in Kharkiv

According to Syniehubov, the enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with UAVs and the Industrialnyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of the city with KABs.

What did the occupiers use to hit the region?

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️9 KABs;

▪️2 UAVs (type to be determined).

Consequences of the attacks

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed. In particular, 14 private houses were damaged in Kharkiv.







What preceded it?

The day before, Censor.NET reported that Kharkiv had been attacked by enemy KABs, a fire broke out in the city, and there were victims.

