Kharkiv attacked by enemy KABs: fire breaks out in city, casualties reported (updated)

A series of explosions rocked Kharkiv as a result of enemy guided aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, the strikes were recorded in the Industrial District, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

He later wrote on Telegram that a fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike. According to the city's mayor, four people were injured and at least 15 private houses were damaged.

Terekhov later reported that the number of victims of the enemy attack had risen to seven, and later to nine.

The Shahed attack: what is known

On the evening of 20 October, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones.. Air raid sirens sounded in a number of regions.

After the explosions, the northern districts of Chernihiv Oblast were left without electricity. Energy specialists will restore power as soon as the security situation allows.

Meanwhile, residents of Chernihiv are advised to stock up on drinking water. According to "Chernihivvodokanal", water supply will only be available during peak consumption hours.

In addition, Russian shelling of energy infrastructure has temporarily cut off power to the city of Slavutych in the Kyiv region.

