1 365 0
Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force
Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of October 20.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of attack UAVs
6:37 p.m. — UAV reported over Pavlohrad district, Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.
UAV over Lozova district, Kharkiv region, heading southwest.
UAV over Nizhyn district, Chernihiv region, heading west.
UAV over Koriukivka district, Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
6:38 p.m.— The Air Force warned of hostile tactical aviation activity in the south-eastern direction.
6:44 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs (KABs) launched toward Zaporizhzhia region.
Stay safe and take shelter in secure location
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password