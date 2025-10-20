Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of October 20.

Movement of attack UAVs

6:37 p.m. — UAV reported over Pavlohrad district, Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

UAV over Lozova district, Kharkiv region, heading southwest.

UAV over Nizhyn district, Chernihiv region, heading west.

UAV over Koriukivka district, Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

6:38 p.m.— The Air Force warned of hostile tactical aviation activity in the south-eastern direction.

6:44 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs (KABs) launched toward Zaporizhzhia region.

