40 out of 62 UAVs neutralized, hits at 7 locations - Air Force

On the night of October 19, 2025, the Russian Federation troops attacked Ukraine with 62 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones, about 40 of them - "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How did our air defense perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 40 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.

Is there a hit?

"19 strike UAVs were recorded at 7 locations," the report said.

"The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!", the Air Force stressed.

What preceded it?

On the evening of October 19, Censor.NET reported that the Russians were attacking Ukraine with strike drones. In particular, the Sinelnyky and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region were under attack.