ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10318 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kharkiv
2 200 2

Consequences of enemy attack on Kharkiv: destruction and fire on territory of civilian enterprise. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 October, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Kharkiv with attack drones. Nemyshlianskyi district is under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SES.

The attack caused destruction and fire on the territory of a civilian enterprise.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Fire brigades, medics and pyrotechnics of the SES are involved in the aftermath.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on Kharkiv on 7 October
Attack on Kharkiv on 7 October
Attack on Kharkiv on 7 October
Attack on Kharkiv on 7 October
Attack on Kharkiv on 7 October

Author: 

shoot out (15001) Kharkiv (1427) Kharkivska region (1032) Kharkivskyy district (333)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 