48 children were in kindergarten shelter at time of Russian strike. RMA reported on condition of victims in Kharkiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescuers localised a fire in a kindergarten in Kharkiv after an enemy attack. At the time of the shelling, 48 children were in the shelter, all of whom were evacuated to a safe place.

As noted, 1 person died and 6 others were injured.

In addition, a fire broke out in an apartment building and a disused warehouse building.

All city services are working at the scene. The aftermath of a Russian drone strike on the city is being dealt with.

















Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the JMA, also commented on the morning attack on the town.

According to him, all the children were in a shelter and were not injured. The children have been examined by doctors.

Status of the wounded

A total of 6 people were wounded: two men and four women. The victims suffered explosive injuries and bruises. One woman suffered a traumatic amputation of her leg, and another woman has burns of about 20%.

All are being provided with the necessary medical care.

Unfortunately, one man died as a result of severe injuries.























What was the background?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that "Shaheds" hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv. One person died. The information about the wounded children was not confirmed.

Combined attack on 22 October 2025

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia attacked Ukraine with attack drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

