Ruscists killed Karina Dementii, head of "Ukrposhta" branch in Kherson

Karina Dementii, head of the "Ukrposhta" branch, was killed during the morning shelling of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrposhta

She was travelling to work on a route minibus that came under Russian shelling. She is survived by her son and husband, "Ukrposhta" reported.

Shelling of Kherson on 24 October

On the morning of 24 October, the Korabelnyi district of Kherson came under Russian attack.

High-rise buildings and private houses were damaged. Public transport was also hit by enemy shelling.

A trolleybus and a route minibus were damaged. A female driver of the "Khersonelektrotrans" municipal enterprise was injured.

As of 1:30 p.m., three women are known to have been killed. Twenty-two people were injured, including three children.

