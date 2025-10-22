Police officer Serhii Yarmonov was killed while carrying out operational task in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

A 38-year-old police sergeant, Serhii Yarmonov, was killed while performing a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

"A police officer from Platoon No. 1, Company No. 2 of the Special Purpose Police Battalion of the Main Department of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia region bravely carried out combat missions, remaining faithful to the Oath and his duty to the very end. He destroyed two enemy tanks, which speaks to his high professionalism and courage," the police said.

Circumstances of the death

It is noted that Serhii Yarmonov died on 21 October 2025 while performing a combat mission when his unit came under enemy attack. The police sergeant died on the spot from his injuries.

What is known about the deceased

He will always be 38. The police officer is survived by his wife and father.

"The personnel of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia extend sincere condolences to the family, loved ones, and everyone who knew Serhii," the National Police said.