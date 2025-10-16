27-year-old Azov fighter Serhii Pavuk killed in action defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On September 29, Senior Soldier Serhii Pavuk from Lviv region, a fighter of the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," was killed in action while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk direction.

This was reported by the Novoiavorivsk City Council, Censor.NET reports.

The soldier’s body arrived in his hometown yesterday, October 15. Today, October 16, a farewell ceremony and burial will take place at the local cemetery in Novoiavorivsk.

Serhii was born on September 24, 1998. He graduated from the Ukrainian Academy of Printing and later worked for a time at the Express Media company in Lviv. Before signing a military contract and joining the service, he worked as a driver at the Novoiavorivsk Administrative Services Center.

From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Serhii was a member of the volunteer formation of the Novoiavorivsk territorial community.

In June 2024, Pavuk signed a contract and joined the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov."

"Serhii was passionate about sports, especially football, and, of course, military service. He dreamed of starting a family after the war ended, but it was not meant to be," the Novoiavorivsk City Council said.

He is survived by his mother Maria, father Stepan, brother Vitalii with his wife Yuliia, and two nieces, Solomiika and Yustynka — the latter being Serhii’s young goddaughter.

