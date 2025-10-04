2 096 7
Oleksa Shalaisky, one of founders of the "Our Money" project, has died
On October 4, it became known about the death of one of the co-founders and editor-in-chief of the journalistic project "Our Money" Oleksa Shalaisky.
As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by his colleague and friend Serhiy Syrovatka, referring to the journalist's wife.
"Oleksa Shalaisky has died. I just spoke to his wife. Heart.
A great ideological heart, on which a lot of things were based," the message says.
According to Syrovatka, the team recently planned to launch a new project.
