Musician, actor and volunteer Andrii Neskubin died while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Musician, singer, and actor Andrii Neskubin died while defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by representatives of the "Shelter Plus" cultural and public centre, in whose projects he took an active part.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Andrii Neskubin, who died defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers. This is an irreparable loss for the country, for the city, for the army, for the family. Andrii was a talented musician, singer and actor. He was engaged in volunteer work and was a participant in many 'Shelter Plus' projects," the statement said.

According to his colleagues, the man was at "zero", was injured, and underwent surgery. He was killed by an air bomb 12 km from the frontline when he was on duty at the headquarters.

"Andrii will always be 33 years old. He left a bright memory in the hearts of everyone who knew him," the representatives of the cultural and public centre wrote.

The funeral for the defender took place on Sunday, 28 September, in Kryvyi Rih, where the soldier was buried at the Central Cemetery.

