Soldier Ihor Makariuk killed as result of Russian missile strike on Honcharivske. PHOTO

Soldier Ihor Makariuk, a cadet of a training platoon of a training company of a training battalion of an individual training school, died on 24 September 2025 as a result of a missile attack in the village of Honcharivske, Chernihiv region.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

The farewell ceremony for Ihor Makariuk will take place tomorrow, 1 October at 12:00 p.m. on Freedom Square in Brovary.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of 24 September, the Russian invaders launched a combined attack on the territory of one of the training units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are casualties among the Ukrainian military.

