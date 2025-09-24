Ruscists strike AFU Ground Forces training unit: casualties and wounded reported

On September 24, Russian forces carried out a combined strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

AFU Ground Forces reported this, according to Censor.NET.

It was noted that the weapons used included two Iskander ballistic missiles.

"As a result of a direct hit on a shelter, despite the safety measures taken, unfortunately it was not possible to completely avoid casualties among personnel. Emergency services are working at the scene. The wounded are promptly receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

The Ground Forces added that continuous efforts are under way to equip training centers, ranges and other military facilities with reliable shelters to protect lives and health.

Additional safety measures are also being implemented to protect service members during enemy missile and air attacks.

