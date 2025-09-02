TRC servicemen must use body cameras to ensure transparency of mobilization – Ground Forces

Starting September 1, all servicemen of the Territorial Сentre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) are required to use body cameras when recording video during document checks or delivering draft notices. The Defense Ministry’s initiative is seen as an important step toward ensuring transparency and legality in mobilization measures.

Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for AFU Ground Forces, announced this during the national telethon United News, Censor.NET reported.

He explained that any TRC officer using a camera must inform people about it. Disciplinary liability is foreseen for violations of recording rules.

According to the spokesperson, all notification groups must switch on their body cameras before leaving to carry out mobilization tasks. The cameras must remain active for the entire time they are on-site or on their route performing duties.

Read more: From today, TCR military personnel required to wear body cameras, - Shmyhal

The footage will then be uploaded to a server, where it will be stored for at least 30 days and made available upon official request.

Sarantsev admitted, however, that not all TRCs are fully equipped yet.

"This concerns not only the cameras but also the server hardware where the data will be stored. There are specific security requirements. It must be isolated from networks while ensuring the safety of the data it contains. Work on this is ongoing, and I am confident we will manage it," the AFU Ground Forces spokesperson said.

At the same time, he added, efforts will continue to supply all TRC personnel working in notification groups with body cameras.

Read more: There will be open debate on bill on travel abroad for men aged 18–22 – Stefanchuk