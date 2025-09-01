ENG
From today, TCR military personnel required to wear body cameras, - Shmyhal

From 1 September, all military personnel of the TCR and SS must use body cameras when checking documents and delivering summonses.

This was announced by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on 7 August, according to Censor.NET.

In case of violation of the rules of video recording, they will be subject to disciplinary action.

According to him, this step should ensure the transparency and legality of the activities of the TCR notification groups, as well as protect the rights of citizens and the military.

The Ministry of Defence specified that currently, about 85% of personnel are equipped with body cameras. The purchase of additional devices is ongoing.

