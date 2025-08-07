From September 1, military TCR officers are required to wear body cameras and record document checks on video - Shmyhal

Starting September 1, military personnel of the TCR and SS are required to wear body cameras and record video footage when checking documents or delivering summonses.

This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"In case of violation of the rules of recording, disciplinary responsibility is provided. This step will ensure the transparency and legality of the activities of the TCR alert groups, as well as protect the rights of both parties," said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Shmygal, the availability of fixation devices is currently around 85%.

Work on purchasing additional equipment is ongoing.

