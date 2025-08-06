DELTA system to be implemented at all levels of Defense Forces – Shmyhal

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal signed an order to implement the DELTA system at all levels of the Defense Forces.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

DELTA is a combat digital ecosystem that creates a technological advantage for the Ukrainian military: it enables real-time battlefield visualization, operation planning, and information exchange within units, brigades, formations, and, if necessary, with allies.

Shmyhal noted that DELTA successfully passed information security checks and real combat tests: during the defense of Kyiv in 2022, the destruction of the enemy’s Black Sea Fleet, the liberation of Snake Island, and the de-occupation of Kherson.

"Now it will become the sole source for data exchange, as it works everywhere — from laptops, tablets, and phones, and is used by commanders of all levels. Daily, the system supports striking over 2,000 enemy targets, totaling more than half a million verified destroyed and damaged targets over the year. DELTA’s use continues to scale, with new modules under development. It is a massive digital weapon in our military’s arsenal — a force that is constantly modernizing and gaining technological superiority over the enemy," the defense minister said.

Additionally, DELTA is continuously updated. Recently, an artificial intelligence platform was added, enabling automatic online detection of enemy equipment.

