DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace has shown effectiveness and is being put into full operation - Shmyhal

The Ministry of Defense is launching the DOT-Chain supply management system into full operation.

This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, he has already signed the relevant order after the successful completion of the experimental implementation phase.

"DOT-Chain automates supply and service processes for the Armed Forces of Ukraine – from clothing and food to unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment. The system ensures standardization, efficiency, and data reliability in the field of army supply," explained Shmyhal.

It is also noted that the new DOT-Chain Defense functionality is already operating within the system, allowing soldiers to choose the drones they need themselves. At the same time, the Defense Procurement Agency takes care of all the bureaucracy and organizes targeted delivery from the supplier directly to the unit.

"DOT-Chain is another step towards ensuring maximum efficiency and transparency in supplying the army, in line with wartime requirements and the standards of our allies," the minister concluded.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Ministry of Defense is implementing the DOT-Chain Defense weapons marketplace.