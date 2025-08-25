There will be open debate on bill on travel abroad for men aged 18–22 – Stefanchuk

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said he expects a broad discussion, with the military and civil society, on a draft law that would allow men aged 18 to 22 to leave Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ukrinform.

"We must weigh all these aspects against how this will affect Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression. The discussion is open, we will await the position of the committees, we will consult with the military, we will consult with civil society, and then parliament will make the relevant decisions," Stefanchuk said.

The speaker noted that such issues "should not be an element of short-term hype."

"We must always measure them by how they affect Ukraine’s strength on the battlefield, our stability as a state, and our determination to achieve peace. Therefore, such discussions on these draft laws will certainly take place," he added.

At the same time, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk noted he is less optimistic about the draft law aimed at increasing liability for illegal border crossings.

"We must clearly understand that the effectiveness of criminal liability should be determined by one thing: how it will improve a given social situation in Ukraine. So far, I do not see such potential," Stefanchuk said.

As a reminder, on August 12, 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to explore the possibility of easing rules for young Ukrainians to travel abroad. Instead of the current minimum age limit of 18, the threshold would be set at 22 years.

On August 18, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said the government may adopt the relevant resolution by the end of the week.