Men under 22 will be able to go abroad. I have instructed government to work out possibility, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider making it easier for young Ukrainians to go abroad. Instead of the age limit of 18, the limit will be set at 22.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "We-Ukraine".

"I have instructed the government, together with the military command, to work out the possibility of simplifying the crossing of the state border for young Ukrainians. Currently, there is a limit of 18 years at the border. I propose to raise the age limit to 22," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is a positive and correct story that will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and fulfil their education in the country.

