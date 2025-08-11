Zelenskyy held meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff: Decision has been made on purchase of pick-up trucks and financing of combat units

Today, on 11 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

He announced this on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the meeting discussed the issues raised by our soldiers at the front and which he instructed government officials to work on.

"There are solutions.

The first is an absolutely clear decision on pick-up trucks, ATVs and other such equipment that can now be purchased with direct funding for combat brigades. This will work in the same way as the funds allocated to brigades for the purchase of drones. We are providing the opportunity to buy not only new pick-up trucks, but also used ones. This is exactly what each brigade said. This week, government officials will formalise the decision in documents so that this opportunity will be available in August," the statement said.

The president also instructed to significantly increase funding for combat units, and to do so in a way that is fair - so that the brigades get really more opportunities. Updated rules: 7 million hryvnias to brigade for each battalion that takes part in combat operations, which is an increase of tens of millions of hryvnias.

"Thirdly, we are significantly simplifying and digitalising the write-off of property. The government will change the relevant documents, so corps commanders and brigade commanders will have more opportunities. We are also reducing the timeframe for write-offs," he added.

Another sensitive issue is the awarding procedure.

"Unfortunately, it often happens that the time between the application for an award and its actual presentation to a soldier is several months, six months or even more. I have instructed to shorten the procedures as much as possible, remove unnecessary approvals and bureaucracy, and modernise the award documents. We need to make everything modern. The Ministry of Defence has developed proposals on how to do this and what to reduce, and the changes will be implemented in the near future. Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal will present all the details.

There were also reports on some other issues that were discussed with the combatants during my visits to Kharkiv and Sumy regions. We remember everything that was said. We are preparing a decision," the Head of State summarised.

