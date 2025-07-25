Army needs more UAVs – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to the Supreme Commander’s Headquarters on the frontline situation and the army’s needs for drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I provided a detailed report on the frontline situation. The hottest directions are Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, North Slobozhanskyi, Dobropillia, and Lyman.

Our warriors bravely hold the line and destroy occupiers. For Russia’s attempt at a ‘summer offensive,’ they pay the highest price—around a thousand Russian soldiers killed or maimed daily. I thank the Ukrainian defenders for their resilience, courage, and professionalism in the toughest conditions. Our operations on the aggressor’s territory continue," Syrskyi stated.

According to him, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters also discussed strengthening the unmanned systems direction, particularly interceptor drones.

"The army needs more UAVs to save the lives of our servicemen and civilians in the rear," emphasized the AFU Commander-in-Chief.