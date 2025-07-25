ENG
Zelenskyy on situation at front: There are no serious breakthroughs

Zelenskyy commented on the situation at the front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian troops are currently unable to advance at the front, but pressure in all directions remains.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

The Head of State noted that "there are no serious breakthroughs".

"For them, the Dnipropetrovsk region is a conditional success. Because it can be used as an information victory. The situation there is the same as in Pokrovsk. They enter the field. It doesn't matter if they go there or not: there is no living place, no one is standing there. The military is on the line and destroying everything they can. I believe that Sumy remains in their interest, the Pokrovske direction remains, and the Dnipropetrovsk region is very much in their interest," he said.

At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian military has managed to improve the situation in the Sumy region over the past month.

