Zelenskyy changes composition of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

The relevant decree was published on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has been added to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov has been appointed as the Coordinator of the Staff.

The President also approved the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff:

Mykhailo Fedorov - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation;

Denys Shmyhal - Minister of Defence;

Zelenskyy dismissed Herman Smetanin and Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.

