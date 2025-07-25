Zelenskyy changes composition of Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.
The relevant decree was published on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has been added to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.
NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov has been appointed as the Coordinator of the Staff.
The President also approved the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff:
- Mykhailo Fedorov - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation;
- Denys Shmyhal - Minister of Defence;
Zelenskyy dismissed Herman Smetanin and Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.
