Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s HQ meeting: frontline situation, partner aid, and interceptor production discussed. VIDEO

On Friday, July 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters.

He announced this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"There were reports from our intelligence agencies, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate, about the challenges for summer and autumn, about Russia’s intentions. We discussed in detail what threats need to be countered," the head of state said.

The president also heard a report from AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on all operational directions.

"Pokrovsk is our primary focus. In Sumy region, we continue operations along the border. I want to thank all our units operating on Russian territory as well," Zelenskyy stated.

Additionally, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on aid received from our partners. According to Zelenskyy, he instructed preparations for a meeting of the Technological Headquarters focused on drones.

"There is an approved plan to reach a production rate of 500–1,000 interceptors per day, which is very challenging. This must be achieved daily within a set timeframe, and it is the personal responsibility of all involved officials," the president added.

