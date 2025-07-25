Ukraine will receive three Patriot systems, 10 more are expected - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has the funds to purchase three Patriot systems from the United States, two will be financed by Germany and one by Norway, and the country needs 10 such systems in total. At the same time, negotiations are ongoing with the Netherlands and other international partners.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the key issue is not only the systems themselves, but also missiles for them, electronic warfare, drones, and funding for the Ukrainian army.

"We are working on the issue of missiles, we have missiles. We are still working on the production license. It is important that a site is emerging in Germany. Production. Not here yet, but in Europe, with whom we have good relations. Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, will transfer systems to us and sell them. Our task is to find money for all 10 systems. I would like to have a package of missiles for each system at once," Zelenskyy said.

He reminded that he had received confirmation from Germany for the purchase of two systems and from Norway for one. "We are now working with our Dutch partners," the head of state said.

He also emphasized the issue of licenses for the production of air defense systems.

As a reminder, the Patriot air defense systems that Donald Trump promised to give to Ukraine will arrive no earlier than spring 2026.