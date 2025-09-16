German military wants to study experience of Armed Forces of Ukraine in modern warfare. PHOTO

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Gennadiy Shapovalov, met with the Head of the Crisis Centre Ukraine of the German Ministry of Defence, Christian Freuding. The parties discussed the training of Ukrainian servicemen in Ukraine and abroad.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the channel of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The emphasis was on the importance of timely implementation of new practical experience in the training process. General Shapovalov shared details about the challenges, advantages and disadvantages of training both in Ukraine and abroad with the participation of partner countries.



Major General Freuding stressed the importance of learning from the best practices of the Ukrainian side. German colleagues were offered various formats of cooperation, during which Ukrainian servicemen will be able to share effective solutions in the context of modern warfare," the statement said.

In addition, the parties discussed the transition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to a corps structure, exchanged views on the peculiarities of warfare in modern conditions: changes in tactics with the advent of drones, the role of artillery, tanks and the procedure for mechanised units.