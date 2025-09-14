Joint production and long-range drone development discussed: Shmyhal meets German delegation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with the leadership of the German Defense Ministry’s Situation Center "Ukraine" — Brigadier General Joachim Kaschke and his predecessor, Major General Christian Freuding.

According to Censor.NET, Shmyhal reported this on social media.

"I thanked Germany for its strong security assistance. I highlighted Germany’s support in supplying Patriot systems and the personal involvement of the general in this process," Shmyhal wrote.

The Ukrainian defense chief also expressed gratitude to Germany for the announced €9 billion in annual assistance, as well as a €300 million contribution to the development of long-range strike drone production.

Read more: Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s largest oil port for first time (updated)

Talks also continued on agreements reached during the Ramstein meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The discussions covered the creation of joint production facilities with German companies and the launch of projects under the Build with Ukraine initiative.

The meeting also touched on reforms underway in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, aimed at bringing the Ukrainian military closer to NATO standards in close cooperation with allies.

Read more: Zelenskyy and UK Foreign Secretary Cooper discuss production of interceptor drones

"We greatly value Germany’s readiness to respond instantly to any challenges. We will continue to deepen our defense cooperation," Shmyhal emphasized.