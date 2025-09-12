ENG
Zelenskyy and UK Foreign Secretary Cooper discuss production of interceptor drones

Zelenskyy meets with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who arrived in Ukraine on her first visit in office.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed in detail pressing issues: the next steps within the Coalition of the Willing and the development of security guarantees with a particular focus on a strong Ukrainian army, further defense support, the implementation of the agreement on producing UK-based interceptor drones designed in Ukraine, strengthening air defense, and long-range capabilities," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked the United Kingdom for its latest package of sanctions against Russia.

"It is important to continue strengthening this pressure so that the Russian war machine ultimately comes to a halt. I am also grateful for the financial support for Ukraine, namely the allocation of £142 million to prepare for winter," he added.

